New date set for Brighton's match with Cardiff

Albion's rearranged home match with Cardiff will take place at the Amex on Tuesday, January 24 (7.45pm).

The Championship game was postponed on December 30 owing to fog and the new date has now been agreed by both clubs.



Brighton's Championship match with Newcastle, set to take place on January 28, will also be rearranged as Albion are in FA Cup fourth round action that weekend.



