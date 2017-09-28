One hat-trick hero isn’t enough for Chichester City

Chichester City strikers Scott Jones and Dave Herbert both hit hat-tricks in an emphatic 7-1 win at Worthing United that sent Miles Rutherford’s side top of the SCFL premier division.

When the teams met at the beginning of the month at Oaklands Park Jones scored three second-half goals to get his team out of trouble after they’d trailed 3-1 at the break. This time his hat-trick came in the first 45.

The in-form Chi forward bagged his seventh goal in four games after five minutes latching on to a pass from Dan Watts with a deft touch before tucking the ball past the advancing keeper Kieran Sills.

Sills had to have his wits about him moments later to tip Dan Hegarty’s fierce shot over the bar. Jones tried a spectacular overhead from the resulting corner and then set up Rob Hutchings but his drive was deflected.

At the other end City skipper Jack Lee did well to ward off danger posed by Lindon Miller as the hosts pressed and Ant Ender intercepted a cross from Pat Rose intended for Deji Alabi.

The visitors went close through Lorenzo Dolcetti with a long-range effort and Ruben French wasn’t far off when he ghosted in to meet a free-kick.

Jones headed narrowly wide before Sills somehow managed to turn a Dolcetti shot round the post but the City pressure paid off on the half-hour when Jones headed in a corner.

With five minutes to go to half-time the No9 completed the perfect hat-trick with his right foot after Herbert flicked the ball into his path.

Herbert had Chi’s first chance after the interval when he collected a pass from Hutchings only for his attempt to drift wide.

Jones was off-target with another header before having a part in an intricate move involving Watts and Hutchings that was eventually broken up.

Worthing’s Jamie Stideford forced a save out of Ender following a Jahobi Maher corner.

Herbert made it 4-0 on 65 minutes making the most of a mis-hit backpass after Kieran Hartley won a tackle in midfield. Dolcetti drifted past a number of players barely 60 seconds later but there was no real power in his shot.

City subs Tafadszwa Kanjanda and Drew Smith, on for Jones and Hegarty, linked up nicely down the left and Hartley was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on an error by Sills to grab the fifth.

Miller tested Ender on 77 minutes before a quick counter-attack saw Kanjanda win the visitors a penalty that Herbert calmly converted.

Rutherford brought summer signing Ryan Peake on for the last ten and the former Arundel player, in his first appearance after an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was soon in the thick of things.

Herbert’s hat-trick came in the 85th minute with a classy finish after good work by Kanjanda.

Mo Shuga’a caught Ender out with a late consolation goal for the Mavericks.

Chichester coach Danny Potter said: “Full credit to Worthing. There are a lot of young, promising players at this club. They caused us all sorts of problems at our place earlier in September. We knew they had certain threats, so we’ve worked hard in preparation for the match.

“We’re delighted with the result and pleased for Scott Jones and Dave Herbert both getting hat-tricks. We’d like to think we can look exciting going forward on our day. We’ve got games coming thick and fast now and keeping the squad fit and together is what we’re aiming to do now.”

City travel to Littlehampton on Saturday.

Chichester: Ender, Watts, Lee, Martin, Hartley, Hegarty, French, Dolcetti, Hutchings, Herbert, Jones. Subs: Kanjanda, Smith, Peake, Way.

