Orient boss bemoans key decisions

Andy Edwards bemoaned the decisions which went against Leyton Orient as their struggles continued.

The O’s fell to a 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park on Saturday – their 16th loss from 21 games.

Edwards felt Pompey were given a soft penalty and Conor Chaplin’s opener was offside.

The Orient interim manager told the Guardian Series: ‘I am very disappointed with both goals.

‘It’s a really sloppy goal we conceded at the start of the second period, it was a simple cross and we didn’t deal with the cross going into the box.

‘And the smallest lad on the pitch scores and that is the real frustration.

‘Contrary to what people think we do work at defending and we do work at a number of aspects of the game. But the same mistakes seem to be occurring.

For the first goal, I thought the ref was poor to be fair. It is quite clear looking back at it, he’s two or three yards offside. The linesman makes that decision to an extent, he already gave them a penalty. Not in a million years was that a penalty.

‘So it was tough. We felt we were up against it. A good side, the crowd and the officials made it very difficult for us.’

Edwards looks set to have to work with what he’s got as he bids to keep his side in the Football League.

He said: ‘I have spoken with (owner) Francesco Becchetti, and I have been told at the moment we have to work and find a solution from within the club.

‘So that is what we will continue to do. I have spoken to lots and lots of people about potential targets in case our situation changes.

‘A few of those targets have obviously gone to other clubs now, so that is quite difficult. We will continue to look as our situation changes.

‘Someone like Adam Barrett, he would give us competition. He is a leader, somebody I know very well.

‘We would benefit having him and he would be an inspiration to the players in the dressing room.’

