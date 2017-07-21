Pagham find it plain sailing against Cowes

Have your say

Pagham began their home friendly line-up by beating Cowes Sports 4-1.

They put their visitors under pressure in the opening minutes with two corners, one forcing the Cowes keeper to make a save from Terrell Lewis as the ball was dipping just under the bar.

On 16 minutes James Binfield in the home goal had to scramble to make a fine save, denying Sports the lead.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes as Callum Overton found Scott Murfin 25 yards out and he rifled the ball into the net.

Overton turned scorer on 40 minutes, scoring from a well-worked free-kick.

Minutes later it could have been three as Lloyd Rowlatt hit the joint of the post and bar.

The second half was only minutes old when full-back Daryl Wollers found himself free after skipping tackles t20 yards out to bury the ball into the net for the goal of the game.

David Crouch forced the Cowes keeper into a fine save when put through, only to fire the rebound just over the bar.

With eight minutes left, Cowes pulled one back as the home defence stood watching.

Murfin scored Pagham’s forth from an Andy Chick through-ball.

