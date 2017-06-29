Pagham line up list of friendlies... Sids host sixes

Pagham FC have finalised their ten-match pre-season programme as they prepare for the 2017-18 Southern Combination League premier-division campaign.

The fixtures open with a trip to Hamble FC on Saturday, July 8, where Pagham will play a double-header against the Wessex League side.

Pagham visit recently-promoted Isthmian League side Shoreham FC on Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm).

On Saturday, July 15, Pagham host Cowes Sports, who play in the Wessex League.

Another evening game follows on Tuesday, July 18, at Selsey, of Southern Combination League division one.

Saturday, July 22, sees Pagham host Wessex League side Fareham in another double-header.

Pagham visit recently-promoted Isthmian League side Shoreham FC on Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm).

Pagham welcome Wessex division-one outfit Baffins Milton Rovers to Nyetimber Lane on Tuesday, July 25, and host Southern Counties League east-division side AFC Crowborough and Southern Combination division-two near-neighbours Sidlesham on Saturday, July 29.

Pagham will run a coach to the first game at Hamble. Anyone interested in travelling should contact chairman Tony Shea.

The league programme starts on Sautrday, August 5.

Sidlesham FC host two six-a-side tournaments this weekend.

A men’s tournament at their ground, off the Selsey Road, takes place on Saturday and the first game kicks off at 10am.

Sidlesham FC and Chichester City Ladies stage a tournament for under-12, under-14 and under-16 girls’ teams on Sunday.

Winners and runners ups of the tournament will be presented with trophies.

Both tournaments will be run in a league format with semi-finals and a final.

For more information, email caroline.henryevans@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.pitchero.com/clubs/sidleshamfc or www.chichesterladiesfootball.co.uk

HARRY CHEESEWRIGHT

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!