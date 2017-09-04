Pagham’s brave FA Cup adventure is over

Pagham went out of the FA Cup to the Robins but Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds can be proud of their side’s efforts.

The Robins, who play in Bostik League South, one division above Pagham, were shocked as Pagham went 2-0 up by half-time – but by the end the hosts’ fitness and speed told.

The Lions toared first, Terrell Lewis following up his winner against Sittingbourne in the last round. His fifth-minute run and shot gave Richard Ossai no chance in Carshalton’s goal.

Jamie Horncastle and Scott Murfin had chances to score before Carshalton started to exert pressure of their own, big defender Peter Adeniyi’s run only just curtailed.

Danny Dudley’s shot on the quarter-hour eluded James Binfield, but sailed well wide. Kalvin Morath-Gibbs’ shot a few minutes later was even more wayward.

Goal number two from the Lions came from Callum Overton – a tremendous effort on 19 minutes which had the Lions fans dreaming of another Bostik side coming unstuck.

A superb Scott Murfin goal made it 3-3, with a replay at Nyetimber Lane looking likely.

Binfield was at his best to keep the lead intact. A 25th-minute free-kick saw Jordan Cheadle swing the ball in for Carshalton only for Joe Booker to head it to safety.

Josh Phillips had his eye on goal, but Binfield ably dealt with his shot. With five minutes of the first half left, a three-pronged Lions attack had Scott Murfin’s long ball to Overton ending up at the feet of George Bingham. His shot went over the bar.

Carshalton had the last meaningful strike of the half following a Pagham corner. At the other end only the reflexes of Binfield kept it at 2-0.

Raheem Sterling-Parker came on for Carshalton for the second half and an early corner to the Robins had Phillips heading just over.

Ryan Davidson was having a good game at the back for Pagham and he headed another Robins strike away.

The Robins pulled one back when MoM Mickel Miller struck on 51 minutes.

A few minutes later Lewis went down but he carried on after treatment.

The Robins equalised on 56 minutes, Sterling-Parker striking beyond Binfield.

Bingham needed attention as he went down after a challenge and Pagham made a change, Neil Murfin replacing Davidson.

A double chance from Michael Campbell went begging for the Robins and another great save from Binfield was followed by a comical dive from Robins’ Phillips, who was booked.

Bingham was replaced by Jake Hawker before Scott Murfin was narrowly wide with a 69th-minute shot.

Carshalton got their third as a well-placed free-kick was headed home by Morath-Gibbs.

A superb Scott Murfin goal made it 3-3, with a replay at Nyetimber Lane looking likely.

A minute later, everything changed. Pagham’s defence was breached once more as Miller scored his second and Carshalton’s fourth.

Two substitutions late on ticked off minutes for Carshalton before Miller made sure of the win and the matchball in time added on with a fine strike.

Pagham: Binfield, Bingham (Hawker 64), Kilhams, Booker, Davidson (N Murfin 59), Horncastle, Rowlatt, Chick, Overton, S Murfin, Lewis (Crouch 89). Subs not used: Ansa, Parkinson, Rafferty, Terry.

JON ROSE