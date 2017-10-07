Petworth take Hart... Dean not so Sted-y... Colts are beaten

Petworth, Stedham and AFC Southbourne were among the winners in the latest round of West Sussex League games - with Harting, East Dean and Felpham Colts on the receiving end.

Petworth 3 Harting 1

West Sussex League

Championship South

Petworth kept up their good start to the season with a 3-1 win over harting.

All at the club send their best wishes to Petworth’s Dom Groves who suffered a fractured skull in the match - though the injury was not quite as serious as first feared.

They raced into an early 2-0 lead with goals from Dan Warren and Damien Wakeford’s deflected strike. Harting, to their credit, stayed in the game and played some good football and got a route back into the game midway through the second half from a corner which Petworth couldn’t deal with.

But the home team secured three points when good work down the right wing by Joe Taylor led to a cross from which Warren scored his second.

Petworth Reserves lost 4-1 away to a good Hunston Reserves team in the cup. Their goal came from Gary Smith.

Petworth: Lillywhite, Carter, Burrows, Torode, Burrows, Pafford, Wakeford (Wells), Underwood, Taylor, Hodd (Skerry), Warren.

East Dean 1 Stedham United 4

Championship South

East Dean suffered a second defeat in a row as they were comfortably beaten at home by Stedham.

The Dean were missing key player and Stedham used that to great effect.

The home team wanted an early goal and striker David O’Donnell was trying to create opportunities but couldn’t break through.

Stedham scored twice in ten minutes to take them into a 2-0 lead going into half-time.

East Dean pushed for a goal back early in the second half and got their reward as a free-kick swung in from Nathan Freeman saw O’Donnell score from the edge of the box.

The Dean tried to salvage a point, but two quick counter-attacking goals for Stedham put the game to bed to leave East Dean in fifth place.

East Dean: Philpott, Nicholson, Reed, Freeman, Wickham, Shewell, Oram, Richards, Pett, Ford, O’Donnell.

AFC Southbourne 3 Felpham Colts 2

Division two south

Feltham Colts suffered their second defeat of the season despite a much-improved performance from the previous week’s game at Elmer.

Colts started the brightest of the two teams and spent the first 20 minutes camped in the opposition half. Phil Loveridge was put through as early as the fifth minute but his fierce drive was beaten away by visiting keeper Winter.

Samed Gashi and Loveridge again went close for the visitors, while Rob Brown’s well-struck free kick was also saved by the overworked Southbourne custodian.

Southbourne took the lead against the run of play when prolific marksman Tommy Hedgecock was able to escape the close attentions of Ben Applin and drill an effort past home keeper Schtea in the Colts goal.

Southbourne doubled their lead with their second shot on target a decent long-range effort from Locke nestled in the corner 2-0 after half-hour and completely against the run of play.

Colts introduced Helder Carvalho as a sub for Loveridge. Carvallho soon went close, before finally getting Colts on the scoresheet after his initial effort was saved by Winter, he toe-poked in the rebound.

Colts were looking to get level before the break but were hit by a sucker-punch just before the whistle. Priest’s fine individual effort giving Southbourne a 3-1 lead at the break.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first and Brown blazed over from close range when well-placed early on. Loveridge was reintroduced on to the field and reduced the arrears with a well-taken effort and despite Colts pushing they were unable to grab the deserved leveller.

Felpham were once again reflecting on missed chances in a game they really should have taken something from.

Felpham: Schtea, Carter, White, Wilcock, Applin, J Parke, Bushell, Brown, Vaughan, Gashi, Loveridge. Subs used: Meek, Simpson, Carvalho.