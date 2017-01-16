PICTURE SPECIAL: Enfield draw sets up Rocks for top-two clash

It’s first versus second at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night as Bognor take on Needham Market in what is arguably the Ryman League’s biggest game of the season to date.

Neither side was expected to be in the top two when the campaign began back in August - but both have kept on silencing the doubters, keeping clubs with bigger budgets and seemingly-stronger promotion credentials further down the table.

Jimmy Muitt on the ball for Bognor against Enfield / Picture by Tim Hale

On Saturday it looked like Needham would take over from Jamie Howell’s men in top spot as they led Staines and Bognor were being held by Enfield. But in the end both the pacesetters drew, keeping Bognor top ahead of their Nyewood Lane tussle on Tuesday night. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

See a gallery of Tim Hale’s pictures from the Rocks’ draw with Enfield, including a sequence showing the lead-up to Elijah Adebayo’s goal and his celebration, above.

