PICTURE SPECIAL: Field and Fraser beat Billericay

Second-half goals by Chad Field and James Fraser - the latter an injury-time penalty - kept the Rocks on top and saw off Billericay 2-1 at Nyewood Lane.

Field headed in the opener and after a late Billericay equaliser, the Rocks found an even later winner from the spot after James Crane’s shot was handled.

Chad Field heads in the opener / Picture by Tim Hale

Photographer Tim Hale was there annd you can see both goal sequences in the gallery above.

Get all the latest from Nyewood Lane on this website throughout the week and in the Bognor Observer, out every Thursday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!