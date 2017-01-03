PICTURE SPECIAL: Honours even in Worthing-Rocks derby

Jimmy Wild drew first blood in the new-year derby at Woodside Road – but ex-Selsey player Omar Bugiel replied for Worthing to leave the neighbouring clubs content with a point apiece.

Having lost 5-0 at Nyewood Lane in August, Worthing were out for revenge and – but for Bugiel striking a post – they could have won in front of a bumper crowd of 1,781.

Bognor on the attack at Woodside Road / Picture by Tommy McMillan

The point kept the Rocks top of the Ryman premier and leaves Worthing well-primed for a play-off bid in the second half of the season.

Photographer Tomy McMillan was there to capture the action and you can see some of his images in our gallery, above

See the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday, for all the reaction to a fine festive period for the Rocks.

