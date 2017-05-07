PICTURE SPECIAL: Lincoln is Rocks fans’ player of the season

Keeper Dan Lincoln won the supporters’ player-of-the-year trophy at Bognor’s end-of-season awards night.

Just four days after they won the play-off final to clinch promotion to National League South, there was a celebratory mood in their Seasons clubhouse as the trophies were given out.

Dan Lincoln receives the fans' player of the year trophy from David Seabourne / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Lincoln took the big prize of the night, voted for by the fans, after a string of superb performances that helped Bognor finish second and then prevail in the play-offs.

Big defender Sami El-Abd was named players’ player, James Fraser won the goal-of-the-season gong and another for being top scorer, and Gary Charman won the Chairman’s Cup.

There were other awards for Jimmy Wild, Doug Tuck and club stalwarts Rob Garforth, Lorraine Butler and Peter McGrath.

Seecoverage from the awards night and the latest on the search for a new manager in the Observer, out on Thursday

