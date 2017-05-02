PICTURE SPECIAL: Pagham win the Peter Bentley Cup

Pagham roared to a superb cup-final win over SCFL champions Haywards Heath to give outgoing manager Mark Bennett the perfect send-off.

The Lions hadn’t lost against Heath in the league this season and were one of the only sides to inflict defeat on Shaun Saunders’ side.

Pagham celebrate the only goal of the final / Picture by Roger Smith

Here they took home a senior cup for the first time in more than 20 years – and boy did they deserve it.

See Roger Smith’s gallery of pictures from the final, held at Hassocks FC, in the gallery above.

See a full report and pictures in the Bognor Observer - out on Thursday.

