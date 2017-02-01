PICTURE SPECIAL: Pamment pops up with a Pagham double to see off YMCA

Pagham 3 Horsham YMCA 1

SCFL premier division

Two goals in a minute from Kieron Pamment saw off Horsham YMCA at Nyetimber Lane.

The Lions threatened in the first minute as Pamment put Callum Overton through, only for the ball into the box to be charged down by Alex Gathern. Pamment followed this with another chance a couple of minutes later.

Pagham were all over the visitors, Liam Humphreys almost forcing the YMCA defence into an own goal.

Ryan Cox picked up the first booking, triggering a free-kick struck hard and low into the Lions’ area, only to be cleared off the line.

Action from Pagham's win over Horsham YMCA / Picture by Roger Smith

With 20 minutes gone, midfielder Humphreys seemed to land awkwardly suffering what looked a bad ankle injury that saw him carried off the field on a stretcher. Jordan Warren replaced him.

Pagham peppered Mark Fox’s goal with shots and a foot-up tackle by Phil Johnson on Pagham’s Neil Murfin went unpunished by the referee to the anger of Pagham fans and management.

Second man in the book was YMCA’s Dean Wright, for another rash challenge.

The opening goal was a beauty as Overton carved space for Pamment to fire a wonder-strike past Fox.

The opening goal was a beauty as Overton carved space for Pamment to fire a wonder-strike past Fox.

A minute later Fox was stranded as Pamment scored with a stinging shot to put the Lions 2-0 up at half time.

James Thurgar shot just wide before following up as he went in on Fox.

As the hour approached, YMCA started to get back into things, Johnson and Evans keeping James Binfield on his toes. Dave Brown shot wide for the away side and an accidental elbow caught Alex Gathern, leaving the YMCA player needing assistance as he groggily got to his feet.

Another Pagham booking went to Warren after a tussle with Brown.

YMCA manager Peter Buckland decided to give youth a chance with a triple substitution. On came Buchanan, Shipton and Hole to replace Familton, Cook and Evans.

On 70 minutes Overton’s free-kick was deflected wide, then Gathern’s blatant two-footed tackle was left unpunished, incensing the Pagham bench.

Off went Overton and Cox, replaced by George Cody and Josh Irish.

Harding headed just over for the visitors from a corner, while Irish repeated the feat at the other end.

Another corner on the stroke of 90 minutes saw Ashley Dugdale head home to give Horsham hope.

With five minutes added on, it was a grandstand finish and chances came at either end before Cody made sure of all three points with a long-range shot that Fox got his fingertips to.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Cox (Cody 79), N Murfin, Bingham, Humphreys (Warren 22), Morey, Rowlatt, Pamment, Overton (Irish 79), Thurgar. Unused subs: Wollers, Swain.

YMCA: Fox, Wright, Harding, Gathern, Familton, Cook, Evans, Dugdale, Johnson, Cave, Brown. Subs: Shipton, Buchanan, Kirkham, Hole, Curtis.

JON ROSE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!