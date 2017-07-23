PICTURE SPECIAL: Penalty treble helps Bognor down Deans

Have your say

A hat-trick of penalties helped Bognor win 6-0 at Horndean in their latest pre-season friendly.

That’s 15 goals scored in three games against non-league opposition now for the Rocks, with 4-0 and 5-2 wins at Worthing and Chichester City behind them.

Bognor get bodies in the way at Horndean / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Their only tussle with a league team ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Pompey. Bognor host Crawley this Wednesday.

Jimmy Muitt and Ollie Pearce each got two with James Crane and new signing Joe Leaalso on target.

Photographer Tommy McMillan was on hand to capture the action - see his pictures in the gallery above.

And get all the latest from the Rocks camp in the Observer - out on Thursday

Horndean 0 Rocks 6 - Liam Goodley’s match report

