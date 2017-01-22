PICTURE SPECIAL: Pirates punish Predators

There wasn’t a great deal of football played in Sussex this weekend - but Nyetimber Pirates were pleased their Bognor Sports Club pitch was playable.

They were able to press on with their home game against Predators and their 2-0 win took them eight points clear of Lavant at the top of the West Sussex League premier division.

Pirates celebrate a goal / Picture by Roger Smith

Photographer Roger Smith was there to capture the action, which you can see in the gallery above.

Get all the local football news on this website throughout the week and in the Observer series, out every Thursday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!