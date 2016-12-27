PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks and Hawks share the spoils

It was honours even in the big Ryman premier derby at Nyewood Lane as the Rocks and the Hawks finished 1-1.

Ryan Woodford headed Havant into a half-time lead before Ed Sanders levelled things up in the second half.

Sami El-Abd puts the Hawks under pressure / Picture by Tim Hale

Both sides went for the win - but in truth both were probably reasonably happy to come away with a point.

It kept Bognor and the Hawks second and third in the Ryman premier table.

