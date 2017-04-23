PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks go close to title - but not close enough

It was an agonising afternoon for the Rocks as a 1-1 draw with Met Police ended their hopes of lifting the Ryman premier title.

They led 1-0 for 13 minutes in the second half and that result would have won them top spot as Havant could only draw away to Kingstonian.

Jimmy Muitt runs away to celebrate his goal / Picture by Tim Hale

But they let Will Salmon sneak in for an equaliser then couldn’t find the winner.

It means they’re in the play-offs - for an amazing fifth time in seven seasons, with Wingate and Finchley coming to Nyewood Lane on Thursday evening for a semi-final which will be decided on the night.

See a gallery of Tim Hale’s pictures from the Met Police draw above

Here’s how the vital game panned out

And here are some strong post-match words from coach Darin Killpartrick

