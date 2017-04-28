PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks’ late show earns play-off final spot

Photographer Stephen Goodger was our man at Nyewood Lane as the Rocks overcame Wingate and Finchley on a tense night to reach another play-off showdown with Dulwich Hamlet.

See his gallery, ending with the joy sparked by Ollie Pearce’s late winner, above.

Elation for matchwinner Ollie Pearce / Picture by Stephen Goodger

The 2-1 win, in which Pearce scored both and Gary Charman was man of the match, sets up Monday’s 3pm final with Dulwich Hamlet, also at Nyewood Lane.

The sides will be meeting for the fourth time in a play-off game in seven seasons, that’s in addition to 12 league games in that period.

A huge crowd is expected and fans are urged to get there early.

Here is a report on how it ended Rocks 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Here is Jamie Howell’s post-match verdict

