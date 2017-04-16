PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks return to top spot

Photographer Tim Hale was on the scene as Bognor got the better of Harlow to return to the top of the Ryman premier ahead of the trip to face their title rivals Havant.

A Gary Charman header and two James Fraser penalties were among the action captured in the gallery, above.

Sami El-Abd is treated after sustaining a gashed forehead / Picture by Tim Hale

The 3-0 victory put Bognor a point clear of Havant, who they play at West Leigh Park on Monday (3pm). A win there would hand the Rocks the title - anything less would take the race to next Saturday’s final round of fixtures.

Bognor 3 Harlow 0

Rocks boss Jamie Howell’s post-match verdict

