Pirates eke out win - Lavant hit six - Deans held

Wins for Nyetimber Pirates and Lavant feature in this week’s West Sussex League round-up, along with a draw for East Dean.

Report are below - don’t miss all the local football coverage in the Observer every Thursday.

Pirates 2 Rogate 08 1

West Sussex League premier division

Michael Frangou scored a 70th-minute winner for Nyetimber Pirates to give them a hard-fought 2-1 win over third-placed Rogate 08 at Pirate Park.

The win means the Looters are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lavant, who have two games in hand.

Pirates welcomed back boss Ted Griffin and top scorer Phil Turner.

Karl Westbrook opened the scoring on six minutes when Turner burst down the right-hand side teeing up the in-form marksman who made no mistake in claiming his ninth goal of the season.

Rogate hit back on 18 minutes when a long-range free-kick somehow managed to loop over Pye in the Pirates goal.

Rogate may have felt hard done by moments later when last man Mike Hamm brought down the lively Liam Payne who was clean through on goal just outside the box, but referee Darren Boult waved play on.

Pirates started the second half brightly but even with most of the possession they couldn’t seem to create any clear-cut chances.

The winner finally came midway through the second half when captain Frangou headed home sub Anders Wyatt’s corner much to the delight of the home side.

Rogate created problems until the end and were again furious when a last-minute penalty shout was turned down by Boult.

The Looters travel to Wisborough Green this weekend as they look to book their place in the semi-final of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup.

MoM was Kieron Urquhart

Pirates: Pye, Williamson, Pasterfield, Hamm, Horn, Urquhart, Haga Hammond, Chester, Turner, Westbrook, Frangou

Subs, Angell, Wyatt, D Towers.

Partridge Green 1 Lavant 6

Malcolm Simmonds Cup

Lavant romped into the semi-final of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup with an emphatic victory over Championship promotion hopefuls Partridge Green.

The Greens’ adventurous shape causing the premier-league opposition issues early on. But Lavant were soon in the grove and broke the deadlock on 15 minutes with James Sandford playing in Aaron Hancock to stroke home.

Lavant should’ve kicked on and shown their class but the game descended into the gutter. Players from both sides were more interested in sledging each other than playing football, with the referee struggling to keep a grip.

Things got worse for the visitors when Jon Wright gave away a silly foul in the area resulting in a penalty and a gift for the hosts that drew them level before the break.

A much-changed Lavant team emerged and within the opening minutes took the lead once more. Wright drove down the left and sent in a deep cross for Ash Hawkes to volley in from an acute angle at the back post.

Lavant stretched their lead further after Sandford was felled in the box while racing clear, Richard Gabb dispatching the spot-kick. Dan Baker rounded the keeper to make it 4-1 but Lavant weren’t done yet.

Sandford was again fouled in the area and this time it was young substitute Will Cieszynski who stepped up to convert. With moments to spare, sub Matt Stevens poked home a corner and complete a proper second-half show.

Lavant: Court, Gabb, Augustus, Lyttle, Wright, Brooks, Mclaren, Hawkes, Hancock, Sandford, Baker Subs: Cieszynski, Stevens.

Harting 3 East Dean 3

West Sussex League division two south

East Dean again fought back to earn a draw, their seventh of the season.

Harting took the lead early on from a set-piece but East Dean soon equalised, James Ford finishing from close range.

Harting pressed hard but the East Dean defence stood firm. Eventually Harting scored their second.

In the second half Harting extended their lead, pouncing on to a loose ball in the box.

The away side needed a goal and Brad Silvester got it after good play from Ford.

Towards the end Aaron Freeman tucked away a penalty after Lee Bessey was fouled in the box.

It took a brilliant save from goalkeeper George Philpott to keep the score level right at the end.

East Dean: Philpott, Clark, Bessey, Manchip.K, Ferre, Richards, Haynes, Skeites, Odonnell, Ford, Silvester. Subs: Freeman A, Pett, Reed, Oram, James.

