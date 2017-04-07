Pirates make club history... Lavant see off Villa

Action involving Nyetimber Pirates, Lavant, Newtown Villa, Unicorn and Lamb Steyne features in our latest round-up from the West Sussex League and Chi & West Sussex Sunday League - plus there’s news of a big fundraising event at Petworth FC.

Read all the reports below, and get involved by sendin your reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Nyetimber Pirates 4 Ewhurst 1

Centenary Cup QF

The Pirates cruised into the semi-finals of the cup with a 4-1 win over division-two side Ewhurst.

A first-half goal from leading scorer Phil Turner sent the looters into the break 1nil up in what was a disappointing half for Ted Griffins side.

Another positive for the home side was the return of Paul Jones off the subs’ bench for his first appearance since injuring his knee at the turn of the year.

Despite the poor showing in the first half, the Pirates came out stronger after the break and were quickly 2-0 up when goalkeeper Warren Pye’s long kick played in Scott Towers who slotted home.

Ewhurst had a couple of chances but were denied by Pye.

Andy Cox was next on the scoresheet when he raced through powering his effort past the Ewhurst stopper.

Karl Westbrook finished off the scoring for the Pirates when his long-range effort found its way in off the crossbar.

Nyetimber will face high-flying Angmering Seniors in the semi-final.

Pirates: Pye, Linkhorn, Williamson, Hamm, Towers, Haga-Hammond, Urquhart, Turner, Cox, S Towers, Fallick. Subs: Chester, Pasterfield, Westbrook, Angell.

* Pirates Reserves have made club history by winning their first Saturday title.

Jamie Walter’s side claimed the division-three south crown when West Chiltington failed to raise a side. The reserves lost only one league game all season and finished two points clear of nearest rivals Elmer, who have also been promoted to division two.

It’s the first time a Pirates side have won a league title since the CWSSFL premier-division win in 2010-11 and the first title a Looters team have claimed since they switched to Saturdays.

Boss Walter, who was the keeper in the 2010-11 title-winning side, said: “It’s not the way we’d like to have won it by getting a phone call, but of course we are delighted to have finally done it.

“We’d rather have won it by winning our last game but if you had given us that option at the start of the season I would have snapped your hand off.”

The reserves can complete a famous double this week as they play the Bareham Trophy final against Real Milland.

Lavant 2 Newtown Villa 0

WSFL premier

Lavant defeated Bognor side Newtown Villa as they consolidated second spot in the league.

Following injury to home keeper Ash Court, they had to call out of retirement veteran stopper Neil Sanson to fill the void and he had a couple of moments to show he is still very capable despite being the wrong side of 40.

Villa started well, seemingly finding an extra man on many occasions and stretching Lavant’s midfield. Despite having much more of the ball Villa rarely threatened and when they did break the Lavant lines, Sanson was on hand to deny them.

Lavant changed back to their traditional shape and they were soon in to their rhythm, popping the ball around and causing the opposition to chase shadows.

Chances came but Pete Caveney and James Sandford failed to convert.

Five minutes before the break Lavant broke the deadlock. Sandford fired the ball into the box in search of Dan Baker and after a bit of a scramble the ball bobbled in. Baker tried to claim it but most thought it was an own goal.

The second half saw Lavant enjoying their football on a beautiful afternoon.

Lavant were awarded a glorious opportunity after Baker was man-handled in the area and a penalty kick given. Caveney struck it hard and low to the keepers’ right but the Newtown stopper was equal to it.

Lavant were still probing for that all-important second and, when it came, what a fine goal it was. Great interplay between Hawkes and Baker led to a slide-rule pass into Sandford, who slotted home.

Lavant: Sanson, Grace, Augustus, Lyttle, Wright, Stevens, Brooks, Sandford, Caveney, Hawkes, Baker. Subs: Cieszynski, Mclaren, Jones.

* Petworth FC are holding a spring race night at the pavilion on Saturday (April 8). There is a 7pm start with the first race off at 7.30pm. Entrance is £7 including a sausage-and-chip supper.

This is an important fundraiser for the club so they are hopeful of getting good support – and punters can offset any losses suffered on the Grand National earlier in the day.

Unicorn United 8 Lamb Steyne 1

Invitation Cup

Dale Hayes kept his cool to convert a last-gasp penalty which sent the Unicorn into the semi-finals of the Invitation Cup on a high.

The U needed to win by seven goals to top the Ron D Robin group and get a home draw in the last four.

A Michael Woolstone hat-trick, another from Hayes and one each from Alex Barclay, Harry Abraham and Matt Hill put them on course for success before close neighbours Lamb Steyne got one back.

Unicorn chairman Dave Phillips said: “We kept plugging away but it was a close shave and Dale did well to hold his nerve.

“The Lamb made us work hard and refused to fold while Dean Cooper did well to continue playing for them after a severe bang in the face in a goalmouth collision. We play Avisford in the semis and still have a chance of winning four trophies.”

Unicorn: Belcher, J Barclay, Chick, Byrne, Hampton, Aldridge, Abrahams, Hayes, Clarke, A Barclay, Woolstone. Sub: Hill.

