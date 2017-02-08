Pompey midfielder out to show his true worth

AMINE LINGANZI told Pompey fans: You haven’t seen the real me.

And the midfielder has promised he’s comfortable with the pressure of delivering promotion this season.

Linganzi returned to the Blues side in the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.

The 27-year-old added a physical presence and produced a sturdy performance in the middle of the park.

It was the Algerian-born Congo international’s first start in over three months, after he was sent off at Cambridge.

Linganzi has had to be content with just five league starts since arriving in August from Gillingham.

The powerhouse is hoping he can now grab a run of games to give him the chance to show Pompey fans what he can do.

Linganzi said: ‘The fans have not really seen the real me yet.

‘When you see someone play you can judge them when they have 10 games in a row.

‘I haven’t had that, so I just hope the gaffer gives me this chance.

‘I hope to stay in the side now.

‘Rosey (Danny Rose) didn’t play on Saturday. Rosey is my boy, but this is just football.

‘I’ve not played for three months so I’ve just had to stay patient.

‘Now I’ve played and I’ve had a chance.

‘To be honest, I was proud of how I did.

‘I played 90 minutes and I hope that is enough to stay in.

‘The most important thing is the team, though.

‘If Rosey and (Michael) Doyle play and we win I’m smiling. That’s the most important thing.’

The weekend defeat at Wycombe saw Pompey fall to seventh in the table, with a seven-point gap opening to Carlisle in the third automatic promotion slot.

Paul Cook’s side have a game in hand over the Cumbrians, but know they have to hit a run of winning form.

With two home matches in four days up next, the chance is there to turn the heat up on Keith Curle’s side with 18 fixtures remaining.

Linganzi is comfortable with the weight of expectation placed upon his side, however, to end the campaign successfully.

He added: ‘Thank God I was given this body. I just need to use it to save the club.

‘I’m focused on what I’m doing. I don’t feel any pressure.

‘I’m blessed to be with these boys. Every day they help me a lot. That’s the key.

‘I’m comfortable. Football is a game, so why should I feel frustration?

‘I’m not saying I’m going to play 900 games, but I have faith.

It’s not just about on the pitch. Often it’s outside of it.

‘We’ve created something in the changing room. Mentally, we are stronger than at the beginning of the season.

‘So let’s play the 18 games and see the wins come.’