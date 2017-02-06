Pompey midfielder’s appreciation for classy fan tribute

AMINE LINGANZI thanked Pompey fans for their backing after their Wycombe disappointment.

And the midfielder explained supporter reaction to the 1-0 defeat at Adams Park lifted Paul Cook’s deflated troops.

Paul Cook’s side fell to their second League Two defeat on the bounce as the Chairboys leapfrogged them in the table.

It was rough justice on the Blues, however, with Scott Kashket’s winner arriving with the aid of a huge deflection.

The reaction of the 1,800 fans who travelled to Buckinghamshire suggested they agreed their team were unfortunate.

They gave their side a warm ovation as they were left floored on the final whistle.

Linganzi appreciated that response and the backing shown by the Pompey following.

He said: ‘It’s cruel.

‘I just want to thank the fans, though, for what they did. We needed that.

‘We were disappointed but what they did on the final whistle was amazing.

‘Against Exeter it was difficult at home, but this was a different game and a different atmosphere.

‘The team played well and the fans saw that. They saw we were unlucky.

‘To be honest, all of them doing that has refreshed our hearts.

‘To go forward you need love – and that’s what the fans have given us.’

Linganzi is now keen to put Saturday’s frustration behind him. The 27-year-old is already turning his attention to the two home games coming up against Accrington and Blackpool

He said: ‘It’s finished now, so we just have to focus on the next game at home.

‘We have to stay focused now, work hard in training and be ready.’

– JORDAN CROSS