Pompey’s pre-season friendly against Bognor has been cancelled.

The Blues were due to face the Rocks at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday, July 19.

But the regular fixture will not go ahead this year.

Pompey’s game against Sutton United has also been axed.

However, a Pompey XI will now travel to the Isle of Wight to face Newport on Tuesday, July 18 (7pm).