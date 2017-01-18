Prospect out to win Pompey fight

ADAM MAY is still dreaming of making the grade at Pompey.

And the Blues’ Academy graduate promised he’s willing to show the fight needed to win that challenge.

May is currently enjoying his time on loan at National League Sutton United, where he will spend the rest of the season.

Indeed, the 19-year-old played his part last night as the U’s stunned AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup – coming off the bench in the second half to help the visitors record a famous 3-1 third-round replay win over their 10-man hosts.

A home fourth-round tie with Champuionship Leeds United is the prize as the fairytale continues for the underdogs.

May has now made 11 appearances since moving to Gander Green Lane in October – and was on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 2-2 FA Trophy draw with Worthing.

The midfielder is contracted at Fratton Park until next summer, however, and still harbours ambitions of making the grade with the Blues.

May said: ‘The aim was to go and get some valuable game time with still being young.

‘Being in the Conference Premier is a very good standard and just one league below where I’m at now with Pompey.

‘It’s about gaining more experience, learning and coming back to Pompey a better player.

‘At the moment it’s going well out on loan and hopefully the gaffer is watching.

‘I hope to come back and change his mind about putting me in the team.

‘I’ve always known it’s hard as a youngster, but that’s what you have to fight for.

‘I feel I’m doing that. I come into train with Portsmouth and try to be the best I can. That’s definitely the aim, and once you’re in it you need to stay in it.

‘It’s all about taking that chance when you get it.

‘The long-term aim is definitely to feature in Pompey’s first team.

‘There’s nothing better than playing in front of that Pompey crowd.

‘When you’re a young lad you have to keep striving for it.

‘That’s what you want. If you don’t want that there’s no point, so I have to keep chasing it.’

May underlined he’s enjoying the experience of being part of the Sutton set-up this term.

He feels he is developing at the side who beat Pompey in pre-season and sit in mid-table in the league below the Blues.

After an initial month’s stay, May extended the agreement with Paul Doswell’s men until January.

That’s now been stretched for the season with the aim to gain the experience which will prepare him for what’s needed to make it with his parent club.

May said: ‘The manager speaks to me and tells me I’m getting better and better every time I play. That’s always nice to hear.

‘I hope that feedback’s getting back to Portsmouth.

‘I’ve signed until the end of the season and I’m very happy about that.

‘If I stay here I can get games, but if I come back to Portsmouth I may be in and out and not quite getting enough game time. I’m very happy to be at Sutton until the end of the season.

‘At the moment being out on loan is about game time and the fans know that as well.

‘Who knows, hopefully I can come back a better player and anything can happen after that.’