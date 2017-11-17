Robins fly to cup success... Sids win again on the road

It’s been a good week for our two local SCFL division-two sides.

Bosham made progress in the league cup and Sidlesham moved up to fourth spot with a league victory.

Bosham 4 Alfold 2

SCFL division two

Bosham got back to winning ways with a comfortable triumph to progress to the quarter-finals of the league cup and their recent run of poor form behind them.

Jake Lafferty was sent clear from his own half to sprint the length of the pitch to score into an empty net with the Alfold keeper stranded up the other end having gone forward for a corner.

On a very wet pitch and increasingly heavy conditions underfoot, the game began at a fast pace after an impeccably-observed two minutes’ silence to mark Armistice Day.

With new signing Louis Brailey making his debut for the hosts up front, Bosham began to settle and gaps began to appear in the Alfold rearguard.

Callum Coker looked sharp and the pace of Grant Radmore was always a threat down the right.

On the half-hour Coker had the first real chance when well-placed to attack a cross from Harry Bedford but his header was well-saved by keeper Louis Corrlea from point-blank range.

Minutes later Corrlea was very lucky to survive another Bosham thrust on goal as he gambled to rush out to the edge of the box to challenge for the ball, but Graeme Dowden won it and had the chance to cross to an unmarked Coker.

He found his fellow striker but Corrlea made it back in time to pull off an astonishing save to deny Coker.

With half-time looming Coker found his range to hand the Robins a deserved lead heading into the interval. Driving deep in to the Alfold half, Coker outpaced defenders and then unleashed an unstoppable drive past Corrlea.

After the break Bosham continued to impress and it wasn’t long before the lead was doubled, this time by Callum Fewell. Radmore worked space down the right and pinged in a terrific ball into the danger area. Fewell rose well and headed goalwards only for Corrlea to save – but Fewell pounced on the loose ball to squeeze it home at the near post.

Another quick break from the back saw Bosham grab a third not long after the hour. Radmore did all his own work and fired in to score a goal that his impressive match deserved.

For the visitors Kieran Purkis was still a threat up front and late on grabbed a late double to drag the burgundy marauders back into the tie.

First Purkis let fly from long distance to find the top corner past keeper Nick Hall – then a minute later he pounced on hesitation at the back to grab a second.

In injury time, with Alfold throwing caution to the wind, Jake Lafferty was sent clear from his own half to sprint the length of the pitch to score into an empty net with the Alfold keeper stranded up the other end having gone forward for a corner.

In the quarter finals the Robins will host Montpellier Villa. This week Bosham’s bogey team Jarvis Brook make the trip to Walton Lane.

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Bedford, Bell, James, Fewell, Dowden, Wilson, Coker, Brailey, Radmore. Subs: Miles, Lafferty, Docherty, Bulbeck, Smith.

ALAN PRICE

Lancing Utd 0 Sidlesham 2

SCFL division two

Sidlesham won at Lancing United in the league – a few weeks after defeating them in the cup – to go fourth in the table.

Since then United have a new manager and some new players so Sids didn’t really know what to expect.

United always raise their game against Sidlesham and in poor weather conditions and on a heavy muddy pitch, playing football was hard.

The away side made the early running with Harry Gregory going close after a good cross from Dan Byles. Next Callum Dowdell almost got on the end of a Liam Bush through-ball.

Byles had a shot well saved by the United keeper, who was having an inspired game.

Sidlesham then had to reshuffle their pack when skipper Greg Robinson had to go off injured, Dan Bassil coming on.

Gregory hit the bar after a Sidlesham corner had only been half-cleared, while Connor Kelly kept the Sids defence well-organised.

The second half saw Sids on the front foot with Bassil and Gregory causing problems and Bush influencing the game from the middle releasing Dowdell at will.

Sub Ryan Hillier, on for his debut, scored with almost his first touch turning and firing low into the corner to give Sids the lead.

Bassil doubled their advantage when turning in a Bush cross after a great ball from keeper Kelly. Apart from a couple of long-flighted free-kicks into the box which Kelly and his defence dealt with well, United never really threatened.

This was a good three points on their travels for Sidlesham. Now their attentions turn to Saturday’s home game against Worthing Town.