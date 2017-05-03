ROCKS CHANGES: Dabba’s going nowhere

Rocks coach Darin Killpartrick has reassured fans worried he might go to Eastbourne with Jamie Howell by confirming: I’m going nowhere.

Howell has swapped Nyewood Lane for Eastbourne Borough in a move that has stunned fans just two days after the Rocks secured promotion to the National League South.

Killpartrick has been the other half of the Bognor management team with Howell since 2009 and was at the Lane before then, having now served 16 years with the club in total.

The man they call Dabba told the Bognor Observer today: “I’m very sad to see Jamie go but all good things come to an end – people do move on.”

Asked if there was any chance of him also moving on, when in fact most would think that highly unlikely, Killpartrick said: “Absolutely not. I will be staying with the club.

“I will not be looking to be the new manager but would hope to continue in the same coaching role I have.”

Fans will also be worried as to whether any of the Rocks’ promotion-winning squad will follow Howell to Eastbourne, and Bognor officials will be working to make sure many or all stay in the coming weeks.

