Rocks put prices up for 2017-18

Bognor are raising admission prices for the new season after gaining promotion to National League South.

It will cost an adult £12 to get into a home league - a rise of £2 - while a season ticket will go up to £201.

But they are re-introducing lower rates for pay-on-the-day pensioners, who in recent years have paid the same as adults.

A club spokesman said: “The club has carefully considered its policy for admission charges for the coming season.

“As supporters will recall, we have not distinguished between adults and senior citizens for many years, although we have offered heavily discounted senior citizens’ season tickets.

“We have also tried to offer very attractive admission prices for younger supporters and our free season ticket offer has seen an excellent take-up.

“As the club prepares to play at a higher level, we will be faced with significantly higher operating costs. There will be the added challenge of playing two fewer home games, with a subsequent drop in both admissions revenue as well as ancillary revenue from the bar, canteen and so on.

“We have therefore decided to increase our normal adult charge in line with charges in the National League South, although we will still be charging less than the average, while re-introducing a reduced entry charge for senior citizens.”

New admission prices

Adults £12 (Season ticket £201)

Senior Citizen (aged over 65) £9 (Season ticket: £151)

Under-18s (and students with ID) £5 (Season ticket £84)

Under 16s (as of 5/8/17) can apply to the club for FREE season tickets

Season tickets will be on sale from the club office from early July and at pre-season friendlies.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!