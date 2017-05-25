Rocks tie duo down for National League South campaign

Jimmy Muitt and Doug Tuck have put pen to paper on new one-year deals at Bognor Regis Town Football Club.

The pair played a massive part for Rocks as they were promoted via the Ryman League Premier Division play-offs last season.

A week of discussions with players from last season has proved quite successful with five more indicating their intention to remain for Bognor's National League South campaign.

Chad Field, James Crane, Harvey Whyte, Ollie Pearce and Tommy Block all look set to sign new deals at some stage over the weekend.

Discussions are still to come with Alex Parsons, Gary Charman, Sami El-Abd and goalkeeper Dan Lincoln but Rocks general manager Jack Pearce has been pleased with the response from the players' so far.

He said: “The most important thing at the minute is to see who is staying and who will not be here next season.

“I’m pleased both Jimmy (Muitt) and Doug (Tuck) will be remaining with us.

“We’ve had five others indicate they’ll be staying on, so things are starting to take shape.”

Pearce also revealed Rocks are no closer to unveiling Jamie Howell’s replacement as manager.

Howell left for Eastbourne Borough earlier this month and Pearce admitted they are no further down the line in recruiting a new boss.

He said: “We’ve got no further down the line with regards to appointing a new manager. The most important thing at the minute is seeing what squad we’ll have next season.”

