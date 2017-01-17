Rocks two points clear after beating promotion rivals

Bognor battle on at the top of the Ryman premier.

A wonder-strike by Jimmy Muitt and another goal by top scorer James Fraser saw them come from 1-0 down at the interval to beat Needham Market, who’d started the evening just a point behind the Rocks.

Kem Izzet’s penalty gave Needham the lead but Bognor had the better of the chances throughout most of the game.

Muitt curled one home from the corner of the box just before the hour, then Fraser headed in an Alex Parsons cross 16 minutes from time.

Needham struck a post as they tried to rescue a point but Jamie Howell’s men held on for another memorable win, which leaves them two points clear of Havant, who move into second place.

Full report soon.

