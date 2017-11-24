Sids hit nine... Bosham end their Brook hoodoo

Sidlesham are on cloud nine - and Bosham are relieved to have beaten a bogey team.

Reports on a fine week for our two local SCFL division-two teams are below. Get all the local football in the Observer, out every Thursday.

Sidlesham 9 Worthing Town 0

SCFL division two

Sidlesham produced their best home display so far this season with a nine-goal destruction of Worthing.

They could have scored more had the away keeper not produced some decent saves and the home forwards some wayward finishes.

Tom Atkinson and Callum Litterick controlled the midfield and the away side couldn’t get out of their half.

Worthing never gave up but had no answer to the home side’s pace and power.

Dan Byles opened the scoring after great interplay between Liam Bush and Harry Gregory. Callum Dowdell struck the second after the home side opened up the defence.

The keeper produced great saves to deny Byles, Dan Bassil and Gregory.

In the second half Bassil got on the scoresheet, firing home after great work from Bush.

Bassil and Bush added to the tally and Bush got his second after a good cross from Ryan Hillier. Atkinson volleyed home after being set up by Gregory, then Gregory teed up Joe Bennett to score his first senior goal of the season latching on to a great through-ball and slotting home.

Gregory got the reward his display warranted, turning and firing home on the volley after a corner wasn’t cleared.

Saturday brings an away game at Jarvis Brook (2pm).

Bosham 4 Jarvis Brook 2

SCFL division two

Four goals from man of the match Callum Coker enabled Bosham to end their Jarvis Brook hoodoo at the fifth time of asking to spark joy and relief at Walton Lane and keep Bosham’s title ambitions alive.

On a heavy pitch both sides started at a whirlwind pace with Luke Leppard and Thomas Penfold looking dangerous for the visitors and Coker a threat for Bosham.

Neither side could find an early breakthrough but the game kicked into life just after the 20-minute mark when Coker opened the scoring for the Reds with a poacher’s finish.

Grant Radmore swung in a free-kick into the danger area and keeper George Jones got nowhere near the ball. James Wilson pounced and his shot hit the post and rebounded to Coker, who prodded home.

Jarvis Brook should have levelled when Russell Anderson fired at goal. Nick Hall made a crucial save and Leppard was left with an empty net to aim for but fired wide.

Bosham produced a quick break and Coker had a good opportunity but Jones made a good save.

Minutes after the restart Bosham doubled their lead through the brilliance of Coker. Graeme Dowden swung in a corner and Coker rose powerfully to direct a header into the roof of the net.

However, Jarvis Brook are made of tough stuff and around the hour mark they got back in it when Daryl King finished off a swift move by sidefooting in a low cross from Penfold to halve the deficit.

Bosham came back strongly and Coker nabbed his hat-trick with a confident finish from a lovely through-ball from Dowden.

Jarvis Brook weren’t done – Penfold got another goal back for the visitors, sliding home after breaking the offside trap and taking his chance thanks to a lovely ball from George Holman.

Any Reds nerves were soon extinguished with a late strike from Coker for his fourth of the game, rounding off another sparkling counter attack to end a long period of hurt against Jarvis Brook.

Leppard received his marching orders from referee Neal Saxton in injury time and the hosts’ joy at the final whistle was something to behold.

Bosham are back in the title race and a trip to Clymping awaits this week.

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Bedford, Bell, James, Fewell, Dowden, Wilson, Coker, Brailey, Radmore. Subs: Docherty, Bulbeck, Smith, Hardman, Redman.

ALAN PRICE