SPORT IN 2016: When the Rocks were one game from Wembley

We are ending 2016 by reminding you of just a few of the highlights of the local sporting year.

Between now and New Year’s Eve, we’re taking you back to some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other stories from 2016.

Bognor fans at Grimsby / Picture by Tim Hale

Today we go back to March, when the Rocks were one game from Wembley.

Their heroic FA Trophy run, which saw them overcome the likes of Altrincham, Sutton and Torquay, earned them a semi-final clash with Grimsby.

Afer the first leg resulted in a 1-0 home defeat, Bognorhad it all to do at Blundell Park - where they eventually lost 2-1, though not before a great fight and a day out enjoyed by all in green and white.

See our video report on the day above, and don’t miss our coverage of Bognor’s big Boxing Day clash with Havant today.

