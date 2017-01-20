Stags battle back for point but Blues are beaten

Midhurst staged a brave fightback at Southwick to claim a point in division one of the Southern Combination.

They trailed to goals by Dean Smith and Joe Bidwell at the break, but strikes from Lawrence Hyde and Gary Norgate - the latter just ten minutes from time - earned a valuable point for Dave Berkowitz’s team.

Midhurst are 12th in the table but have no game this weekend.

Selsey found Lingfield too strong for them at the High Street Ground.

Brett Caiger’s goal and a Samuel Bell double put the visitors in charge before Lindon Miller gave the Blues hope of a comeback.

But Bell completed his hat-trick and Thomas Stead added a fifth to end their hopes of a rally.

Selsey, who are 11th, are not in action this Saturday.

