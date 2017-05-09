Stevens scoops another Pompey honour

ENDA STEVENS capped his outstanding campaign by being crowned the Pompey players’ player of the season.

And there was also a special recognition award for outgoing chairman Iain McInnes at last night’s end-of-season Gala Dinner.

Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge staged the annual event, which this term celebrated the Blues’ League Two title success.

Attended by the players and management who contributed towards an historic Pompey season, a number of accolades were handed out.

For the second successive season, Stevens was chosen by his team-mates.

The Irishman has also been named as The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

Meanwhile, on the night, Christian Burgess was named player of the year, while Conor Chaplin’s goal against Wycombe was chosen as goal of the season.