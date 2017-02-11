Substitute Crane snatches point for Rocks

Substitute James Crane struck five minutes from time as Ryman League Premier Division league leaders Bognor snatched a late point at home to old rivals Dulwich Hamlet this afternoon.

Matt Drage's first-half effort had given Hamlet the lead but Rocks came back with Crane heading home Harvey Whyte's corner on 85 minutes as it ended all square at 1-1.

Bognor went into the clash with a five-point lead at the summit - but two points dropped - coupled with victories for second-placed Needham Market and Havant & Waterlooville in third, saw Needham cut Rocks' lead to just three points, while Hawks now trail the leaders by four points with two games in hand.

After Whyte saw an effort in the opening minute cleared off-the-line by Drage, Dulwich began to work themselves into the contest.

Dipo Akinyemi was looking dangerous and flashed a strike across goal after eight minutes, before the travelling team went ahead soon after.

A well worked short-corner routine between Jamie Mascoll and Gavin Tomlin, saw the latter cross for Drage who poked Hamlet ahead just shy of the 20 minute mark.

Rocks were struggling to get into the game with Marc Weatherstone coming close to doubling Dulwich's lead on the half-hour. This time Tomlin was on corner duty and his ball was headed against the bar by Weatherstone.

James Fraser was Bognor's only real threat going forward and nearly pulled the home side level ten minutes before the break. Whyte pulled back for him on the edge, only for his curling effort to go just wide.

Rocks were much-improved in the second and should have got themselves back into it five minutes after the restart. Great work from Fraser saw him work some room down the right, before picking out Jimmy Muitt but the forward fired straight at Preston Edwards in Dulwich's goal.

Fraser was at the forefront of every promising Bognor attack as they went in search of a leveller. First, he forced a way through 20 minutes from time but blazed well over. Then, a superb curling 25-yard effort sailed agonisingly wide on 84 minutes.

With time running out and Rocks looking like heading for a second consecutive home defeat, Crane headed home a leveller. Whyte's corner picked out the substitute and he headed into the bottom corner.

The equaliser fired life into Bognor but they couldn't find a late winner as they were held at home by Dulwich.

ROCKS: Lincoln; Davies, Field, El-Abd, Barnett; Charman, Tuck, Fraser; Whyte, Muitt, Pearce. Subs: Crane (Charman, 70) Dolcetti (Muitt, 90), Wild (Davies, 65) Block, Beck.

