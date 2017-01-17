Sussex County FA leading the way as new LED floodlights are installed

The Sussex County Football Association are leading the way after having new LED Floodlights installed at their Culver Road home.

To complement the recent conversion from a grass pitch to a state-of-the-art 3G surface, work has now been completed on the installation of the most technically advanced LED lights around.

The floodlights are just one set of six that are being trialled on behalf of The FA and, if successful, will be rolled out to clubs looking for a change in the future.

Funding for the floodlights was awarded to the Sussex FA from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which is managed by the Football Fund.

Sussex County FA chief executive Ken Benham is pleased with how the new floodlights look and said: "Not only did the installation take just four days, but the impact and improvements have been immediate.

"We knew of the potential benefits beforehand but they have far exceeded our expectations, and we have already had comments from our local neighbours about the improvements with the amount of light spillage reduced to almost zero.”

