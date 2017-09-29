Unicorn down Dean... Elmer kill off Colts

Wins for The Unicorn and Elmer feature in our latest round-up from the West Sussex Football League.

Send your WSFL reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk for publication here and in the Observer.

Unicorn 3 East Dean 0

West Sussex League

Championship South

East Dean struggled in their 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Unicorn in their first away game of the season.

The Dean brought Kieran Manchip and Zack Dray into the starting line-up.

Unicorn opened the scoring after keeper George Philpott saved a penalty but the referee asked for it to be retaken as an East Dean player encroached.

In the second half, Unicorn dominated and added two more.

East Dean thought they had pulled a goal back but Aaron Freeman was ruled offside.

East Dean host Stedham on Saturday. They are third after four games.

East Dean: Philpott, Read, Clark, Manchip, Shewell, Richards, Oram, Knight, O’Donnell, Dray, Ford.

Elmer 3 Felpham Colts 0

Division two south

Feltham Colts suffered their first defeat of the season in a disappointing reverse away to local rivals Elmer.

Colts were penned back in their own half early on, but despite Elmer’s territorial advantage they were unable to test Newell in the visitors’ goal.

Felpham were growing in confidence and starting to fashion openings themselves. Samed Gashi shot just wide when well-placed then minutes later saw his well-struck effort saved by the home keeper.

Elmer scored the all-important first goal with ten seconds remaining of the half. Harry Abraham teed up Nixon, whose scuffed effort somehow beat Newell.

The second half started with the home side on the front foot. Ten minutes after the restart Elmer midfielder Harry Abraham headed home unmarked from a corner to put the hosts firmly in control.

Robert Brown almost pulled one back with a speculative 35-yard effort which dropped just wide, but the game was effectively over as a contest after 70 minutes as Abraham strode forward before unleashing an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the top corner past Newell.

Felpham kept battling but an injury to substitute Jack Meek compounded their misery and they were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Felpham: Newell, Simpson, Wilcock, Applin, J Parke, Bushell, Bircham, Vaughan, Carter, Brown, Gashi. Subs used: Meek, Loveridge, Carvalho.