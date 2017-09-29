Vase victories prove beyond Selsey and Midhurst

There was knockout disappointment for Selsey and Midhurst. Both went out of the FA Vase and the Blues also bowed out of the RUR Charity Cup.

St Francis 3 Selsey 2 (aet)

RUR Charity Cup R2

Baffins Milton Rovers 1 Selsey 0

FA Vase second qualifying round

Goals by Frazer Smith and Morgan Forry were not enough to prevent elimination from the RUR Cup.

The game was a scrappy affair on a pitch that wasn’t conducive to flowing football – but the hosts were quicker and stronger on the night and deserved the win.

On Saturday Selsey travelled west along the A27 to play Baffins Milton Rovers in the FA Vase.

Rovers play in the Wessex Premier division and are a very progressive club with several ex-academy players within their ranks, so the tie was always going to be difficult.

The Blues were missing key personnel through injury so the task appeared to be impossible. But as has been the case this season Steve Bailey’s young squad rose to the occasion and made Rovers work hard for the victory.

Without offering much of a goal threat themselves the Blues were organised and difficult to break down and just as it looked like they had pulled off a memorable draw and a chance to get Rovers back to the High Street Ground for a replay the home side broke their resistance with a well-taken goal in the 86th minute.

Selsey return to league action this weekend at home to Ringmer.

Midhurst bowed out of the FA Vase – but it was a proud day for the Stags as they entered the national competition for the first time. United Services, a Portsmouth side from the Wessex League, proved too strong for them on the day and won 2-0 in front of a large crowd at the Rotherfield.