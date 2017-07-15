VIDEO: Coach pleased as Rocks test Pompey

Rocks coach Darin Killpartrick was pleased with the team’s performance as they made Kenny Jackett’ Pompey work hard for a 2-0 friendly win at Nyewood Lane.

Brett Pitman marked his Blues debut with two goals - one in the fifth minute, the other four minutes from the end - but at times there was little to choose between two teams both starting new seasons in higher divisions after promotion.

Trialist Tom Bird clears from Carl Baker / Picture by Tim Hale

The Rocks fielded many of last season’s squad plus a few young trialists and were glad to welcome Dan Lincoln back in goal as he mulls over where his future lies.

Hear what Killpartrick had to say about the game, the Rocks’ pre-season progress and players in our post-match interview, video above.

