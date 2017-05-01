VIDEO INTERVIEW: Dabba - This is the best club in the world

Nine days ago Darin Killpartrick was experiencing one of his worst days in football as Bogonr failed to land the Ryman League title when it was within their grasp.

Now he has experienced one of his best days as he celebrates helping to guide the Rocks to promotion back to National League South.

Darin Killpartrick celebrates / Picture by Kate Shemilt

An emotional Killpartrick spoke to us after the win over Dulwich Hamlet and said promotion had taken an awful lot of hard work by many people - and warned there was more of that to come with the team now looking forward to life at a higher level.

See his full interview above

