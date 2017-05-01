VIDEO INTERVIEW: Rocks boss Howell - A week’s a long time in football

Jamie Howell reflected on how the devastation the Rocks felt at missing out on the title had turned into elation at winning the play-offs as he savoured guiding the club to National League South.

The manager is at the end of his eighth season at Nyewood Lane and is overjoyed - and relieved - to see the club back at the level they were last at in 2008-09.

Preparing to do battle / Picture by Kate Shemilt

We spoke to him for more than five minutes once the post-match celebrations had started to die down.

See his full post-match verdict, above

