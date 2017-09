Bosham’s new under-13 side have made their debut in the Arun & Chichester Youth League ‘D’ Division.

The side, managed by Ben Jones, went down 5-1 to Wick Dynamos Youth having taken the lead courtesy of a Joe Brown free-kick.

The club thanked Leon Fialho (pictured back row, centre) of Boommansales.com for his sponsorship of the team’s new home and away kits.