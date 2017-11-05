Youth football: City hit seven... Aldwick are spot on

Chichester City Youth under-15s and Aldwick Athletic under-14s both tasted success in recent games.

UNDER-15

Pulborough 1 Chichester City Youth 7

Chichester extended their lead at the top.

Playing against the wind and up the slope, it took only one minute for James Vallis to put them 1-0 up. Will Glanville fired in off the bar and Fergus Evans headed home a free-kick.

Pulborough were gifted a goal by to a defensive mistake to leave the score 3-1 at half-time.

The second half started with a superb pass from Vallis which allowed Will Glanville to slot home and then James Glanville curled a free-kick into the top corner.

Ollie Clarke fired home after a superb Will Glanville cross and Vallis wrapped up the scoring with a run and shot to give Chichester a commanding 7-1 win.

Chi Colts: Cogger, Briant, Mill, Evans, Silverthorne, Clarke, Sanzen-Baker, J Glanville, W Glanville, Dixon, Weller, Vallis.

UNDER-14

Aldwick Athletic 1-1 Hayling St Andrews

(Aldwick won 4-3 on penalties)

An exciting Portsmouth Youth League Challenge Cup preliminary-round game at Westmeads saw Aldwick come out on top by the tightest of margins.

William Driscoll Bennett slotted into central midfield and Allan Galwas started on the left wing.

Hayling forced several corners early on without troubling Klaudiusz Piasecki in the Aldwick goal. The home side settled and should have gone ahead when Charlie Hunter outpaced his marker to go through on goal. However Aldwick’s top scorer sliced his shot wide.

Athletic had a Sammy Copeland effort disallowed for offside.

Seconds after the restart a clever Hayling through-ball split the Aldwick defence and allowed them to open the scoring from close range.

The lead did not last long. The impressive Jake Longley’s surging run and long pass from central defence released Hunter and he made no mistake to level the scores.

The game became a war of attrition, with tough tackles flying in everywhere. Hayling had a goal chalked off for offside but the teams could not be separated.

Aldwick were clinical with their spot kicks as Longley, Hunter, Alex Stone and Theo Perrin converted. Piasecki made a crucial save from Hayling’s third kick and the away side’s final penalty was blazed over the bar to spark Aldwick celebrations.

Aldwick: Piasecki, Wilkinson, Perrin, Longley, Wasowski, Stone, Driscoll-Bennett, Copeland, Galwas, Hunter, D Anthony. Subs: S Anthony, Bodis.