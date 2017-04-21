Former Hampshire and Middlesex bowler joins Stirlands

Stirlands Cricket Club have signed former Hampshire and Middlesex spinner Raj Maru for the new season.

The left-arm slow bowler has joined forces with the Sussex League division-four club to continue his playing career and also continue his good work and passion of developing young players.

The Birdham-based team’s skipper George Coles said: “The commitment from Raj will focus on providing higher-calibre cricketers from the youth teams and so provide quality players for the senior squads for many years to come.”

They’re the second local club to announce a county-level signing this week.

Middleton will field Angus Robson, a batsman who has been given a season’s trial at Sussex CCC after being releaesed by Leicestershire.

Local cricket cup and league action begins on Saturday, April 29, though some teams do not start until a week later.

See the Chichester Observer on April 27 for the first part of our season’s local cricket preview - and follow all the action all summer in the paper and on this website.

