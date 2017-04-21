Friday action at Fontwell - our tips

They’re back in action at Fontwell again today with a seven-race card beginning at 1.50pm.

With 37 runners in action across the card, some close contests are expected.

Our tips: 1.50 Full, 2.20 Southfield Vic, 2.55 Eaton Hill, 3.30 Alcala, 4.00 Plantagenet, 4.30 Lakeshore Lady, 5.05 Wine Women An Song.

Last week, Fontwell favourite Shantou Village did the business again at the track. The Neil Mulholland-trained runner was a 34-length winner at Fontwell last August – and was just as impressive on his return.

Although Noel Fehily was this time a mere 12 lengths ahead of his nearest rival Red Hanrahan in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Novices’ Chase, it was still a performance to savour.

STEVE BONE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!