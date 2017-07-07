From 20 for no wicket to 42 all out

Eastergate welcomed Littlehampton hoping for a return to better form after successive away defeats – but were on the wrong side of an Invitation League division-one trouncing.

Despite plenty of rain during the week, the Eastergate groundsman had produced a decent-looking pitch and Eastergate were not unhappy at being asked to bat first after losing the toss.

However from 20 for no wicket the home side collapsed to just 42 all out in the 24th over, with only opening batsman Jack Stannard reaching double figures.

Littlehampton skipper James Askew bowled unchanged to take a brilliant haul of eight for 19 from 11.3 overs, including five maidens. He was backed up by his fielders who took six catches and punished the Eastergate batsmen for some loose shots.

With the first innings over very early and tea not ready, the teams turned around for Littlehampton’s innings. Two quick wickets for Pete Smith (2-17) gave Eastergate some hope but Thomas Lee (25no) guided his side home in only the seventh over for a comfortable eight-wicket win.

The game was all over in a little over two hours and Eastergate picked up only one point, and remain in eighth place, seemingly now in a relegation fight with Horsham Trinity and Crawley Down, who are also both on a long losing run.

Eastergate visit Littlehampton on Saturday for the return fixture and the start of the 4- over win-or-lose format for the rest of the season. They will be hoping for a much better display and will have last year’s skipper Jack Stannard back in charge.

Aldwick v Rustington

Division three

After a week on the Isle of Wight playing cricket in between the showers, Aldwick returned to the mainland looking a little jaded and it showed in the field as they dropped Rustington’s Richard Hobbs’ four times before he reached his century.

Hobbs (100) was finally undone by Keelan Belcher (4-64) but not before he had put his side on course for a comfortable victory by 123 runs.

At first it looked promising for Aldwick as Ben Bambridge (2-28) removed both openers cheaply – Benjamin Gardner (11) and Alan Hylands (6) – but Hobbs joined Paddy Chapman (67) in a 127-run match-winning third-wicket partnership to take the visitors final total to 257-7 declared.

Aldwick opener Ed White (41) give the home side a promising start until he succumbed to the bowling of Alan Hodgson (3-43). However, for the rest of tired batting line-up it was a struggle to find energy, resulting in Tom Hoare being the next highest scorer on 17.

Joe Waller (3-18) and Harry Hughes (2-9) got among the batsmen with ease as Aldwick were skittled out for 134 all out in the 41st over.

This week Aldwick play the return fixture at Rustington.

Findon 3rd v Aldwick 2nd

Division six

At last, Aldwick IIs were victorious for the first time this season in a game that contained a big-hitting display that caught the home side completely by surprise and had them scratching their heads for a solution.

The culprit was Aldwick’s skipper Ian Guppy, who clobbered the bowling with a power house display making his half century in just 13 balls and finishing on an unbeaten 70* in only 17 balls which included eight sixes and four fours.

Mention must also go to Arthur Bradbury (35*) and Will Pegg (80), who helped set up the Aldwick victory chasing a very respectable 207 for victory.

Earlier, Paul Gibbs (3-36) restricted Findon and had it not been for the late defiance of Simon Cairns (80) they would have had a smaller total to defend.

The victory lifted Aldwick off bottom slot and will hope for fireworks again n a return fixture against Findon.

Slinfold 3rd v Bognor 3rd

Division ten west

In a rare Sussex League game played in Surrey, Bognor’s third team won the toss and put the hosts into bat.

On a greenish wicket, Bognor’s youngsters and oldies nibbled away at the Slinfold line-up, with young leggie Ethan Teasdale leading the way with 3-46. With two wickets apiece for young Harry Lindsey and old stalwart Dan Winslow, Slinfold were bowled out for 129.

Bognor’s youthful opening pair of Charlie Jays and Taylor Jaycocks began the reply with few alarms and at 45 for 0, all was moving along nicely. However the introduction of Slinfold’s Jack Haines turned the game on its head as Bognor slipped to 74-7.

Jaycocks and Winslow pulled Bognor back to 123-7 but Haines returned to finish with six for four as Bognor were edged out by two runs, ending on 127 all out.

