Future of sport in Petworth Park up for discussion

Petworth Park Joint Sports Association’s annual meeting will be held on Monday (January 23) at 8pm in the pavilion in the park.

This will be an important meeting as the newly-reformed Petworth Cricket Club will help revitalise the association through the summer months.

Players believe there is no better place for cricket than the park on a summer’s day.

The stoolballers have returned to Tillington to play their fixtures after quite a number of years in the park and the association say they are grateful for their support during this time.

The most pressing matter at present is the need to reach a positive and beneficial agreement with the National Trust as their lease runs out in March.

If you are interested in football or cricket or would just like to support the playing of sport in Petworth Park, you are welcome to attend the meeting.

