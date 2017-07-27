Glorious Goodwood: All the latest on the runners and riders

If you’re after the latest information on the line-ups for all the races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, congratulations - you are in the right place.

This page contains links to the Racing Post’s racecards for the festival and will be updated as Glorious draws ever nearer and then begins.

It’s also where we’ll post links to all the results once the action starts.

Do keep coming back to this page and the horse racing section of the site for all the latest on the QGF action.

Tuesday’s racecard

The Qatar Sussex Stakes line-up

The Qatar Nassau Stakes line-up

The Betfred Mile line-up

The Qatar King George Stakes line-up

The Qatar Stewards’ Cup

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!