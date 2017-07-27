Glorious Goodwood: Seamus picks his festival favourites

He’s a Goodwood legend - but popular clerk of the course Seamus Buckley is hanging up his going stick after 23 years tending the turf at the world’s most beautiful racecourse.

Before he hands over the reins to successor Ed Arkell, he is looking to one final festival flourish.

Seamus Buckley is getting ready for his final Glorious Goodwood as clerk of the course / Picture by Kate Shemilt

As he prepared for his final Qatar Goodwood Festival next week (August 1 to 5), we asked Seamus to pick out the top three horses and jockeys hae had enjoyed seeing in all his years at Goodwood, and the top three trainers he had enjoyed dealing with.

It was tough, for he has seen them all since arriving from Epsom in the middle of the 1990s...

Watch the video above to see what he had to say

And read more from Seamus in our exclusive Glorious magazine - available in Chichester city centre outlets from tomorrow and at the racecourse next week

