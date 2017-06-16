Goodwood's Friday-night series comes to end

xx

Goodwood again basked in glorious sunshine as another successful series of Three Friday Nights fixtures came to an end.

Sigma were the night's musical headliners, following in the footsteps of Tinie Tempah and Pete Tong, this year's other acts.

It was another sell-out event and the crowd were treated to some absorbing racing before the music - in Goodwood's last meeting before the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Glorious week this year running from August 1 to 5.

And there were some new names in the racecourse's winner's enclosure.

The opener, the Federation of Bloodstock Agents Novice Auction Stakes, was won by Hollie Doyle, apprentice rider to Richard Hannon, on board the 5/6 favourite Royal Household, a comfortable three-and-a-quarter lengths in front of our tip May Remain.

The Layla's 40th Birthday Apprentice Handicap Stakes went to Milly Naseb on board In The Red for Newmarket trainer Martin Smith, who like Naseb was celebrating a first Goodwood triumph.

More follows...

